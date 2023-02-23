84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Body found in residential area off Burbank Drive Thursday

Thursday, February 23 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating reports of a body found off Burbank Drive Thursday.

Sources say the coroner's office was called to GSRI and Jade Avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. Photos from the scene showed the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responding to the scene. 

Officials have not released the identity of the body nor the cause of death. Sources have since said that investigators did not immediately find any sign of foul play.

