Body found behind Airline Highway fairgrounds was stuffed inside plastic barrel, set on fire; deputies make arrest

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for second-degree murder after DNA evidence helped tie him to the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a barrel near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Roderick Castle, 24, for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice Thursday, over a week after a body was discovered near the fairgrounds along Airline Highway.

Castle is accused of murdering Andromeda Kirkland-Walls and putting her body inside a plastic barrel before setting it and several of her belongings on fire with the "specific intent" of hampering any investigation into her death, according to arrest documents from the sheriff's office.

An autopsy revealed Kirkland-Walls died of blunt-force trauma and was dead when Castle set the fire.

Deputies were able to sample Castle's DNA from some of Kirkland-Walls' belongings as well as from a wheelbarrow which investigators believe he used to move the body into the woods.

Castle was arrested Thursday for one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.