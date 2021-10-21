Boats destroyed in marina fire along Tickfaw River

85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, October 21 2021
By: Trey Schmaltz

SPRINGFIELD – Two boats sank and another was damaged in a fire at the Tickfaw Marina Thursday.

Hazmat crews were on the scene during the day to cleanup fuel and oil that spilled into the waterway around the marina, but it was contained to the area, the fire department said in a statement about the blaze.

The Springfield Fire Department said the fire was reported around 8:30 Thursday morning.  Fire districts 1, 2 and nine were dispatched to the blaze in boathouses of the marina near the Highway 22 bridge over the Tickfaw River.

There were no injuries.

The fire department did not reveal what may have sparked the blaze which appeared to destroy or damage larger, high-end boats docked at the boathouse.

