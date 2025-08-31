89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Boater missing, another rescued after sailboat crashes into Causeway

4 hours 27 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, August 31 2025 Aug 31, 2025 August 31, 2025 11:22 AM August 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

NEW ORLEANS — One boater went missing and another was rescued after their sailboat crashed into the Causeway on Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. 

STPSO said the sailboat, carrying a man and a woman, hit the bridge near mile marker 14 in the early hours of the morning. The man fell overboard, and the woman was rescued from the boat by the Coast Guard. The man was still missing as of around 9:30 a.m.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries took over the investigation, with help from TPSO's Marine Division, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard. STPSO said residents should expect a heavy police presence on Lake Ponchartrain Sunday as they look for the missing man. 

