Latest Weather Blog
Blue Bayou set to open in 1 week
BATON ROUGE - Part of a popular Capital Area summer destination is set to open in one week.
Blue Bayou, a water-oriented theme park, begins its 2023 season next Tuesday.
The park opening date moves close to the traditional Memorial Day weekend for park operations following a delayed start in 2022.
For 2023, Blue Bayou will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. from May 30 until Aug. 8. Thereafter, the park will operate weekends only, through Labor Day.
Daily admission for those 48 inches in height and taller is $49.99. Guests under 48 inches and those 60 years of age and older pay $39.99.
Children under 35 inches in height are admitted to Blue Bayou at no charge.
An all-day parking ticket is $5.
Blue Bayou features a collection of slides and pools, along with a lazy river and various concessions.
An online message updated Tuesday afternoon said "Dixie Landin' Theme Park "will not open at this time."
Last year, both the water- and land-based parks were in operation, though opening day was pushed to June 15 due to staffing concerns. Not all attractions were available.
