Blue Bayou set to open in 1 week; Dixie Landin' closed for 2023

BATON ROUGE - Part of a popular Capital Area summer destination is set to open in one week -- but not all of it.

Blue Bayou, a water-oriented theme park, begins its 2023 season next Tuesday. It's dry ride-focused twin, Dixie Landin', will not open this summer, according to its website.

The parks have faced multiple challenges in recent years, including the COVID 19 pandemic and staffing issues.

For 2023, Blue Bayou will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. from May 30 until Aug. 8. Thereafter, the park will operate weekends only, through Labor Day.

Daily admission for those 48 inches in height and taller is $49.99. Guests under 48 inches and those 60 years of age and older pay $39.99.

Children under 35 inches in height are admitted to Blue Bayou at no charge.

An all-day parking ticket is $5.

Blue Bayou features a collection of slides and pools, along with a lazy river and various concessions.

An online message explains that "Dixie Landin' Theme Park will remain closed in the Summer of 2023. We look forward to seeing you in the Summer of 2024."

Last year, both the water- and land-based parks were in operation, though opening day was pushed to June 15 due to staffing concerns. Not all attractions were available.