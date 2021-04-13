Blood trail led police to alleged killer's room after stabbing at assisted living facility

BATON ROUGE - A man staying at a senior living facility was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another resident to death.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Francis Marinelli, 67, was found inside her apartment at the facility on Bishop Ott Drive, bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

When officers arrived, arrest documents said they followed a trail of blood leading out of Marinelli's unit and to the front door of a neighboring apartment. When they knocked, police said Larry King Woodard, 69, answered the door holding a knife.

Inside Woodard's apartment, officers found first aid and cleaning supplies that had apparently been used to clean a wound and the apartment.

The report said surveillance video showed Woodward going to Marinelli's front door, striking her when she opened it and then entering the apartment for several minutes. The video then showed him walking through the hallway were the blood trail was found.

The arrest reported also said Woodward told officers on the scene that he stabbed Marinelli.

Woodard was booked into East Baton Rouge jail on a charge of second-degree murder.