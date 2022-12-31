Bishop Michael Duca releases statement on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca released a statement on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Bishop Duca and Bishop Emeritus Robert Muench said in the statement:

“[Duca and Muench] join the faithful of the diocese in expressing deep sorrow at the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. His remarkable life spanned nearly a century, a tumultuous time in the history of our world and an era of great change in our Church. His contributions range from his participation in Vatican II, to his directing the publication of the new Catechism, to his role in updating and publishing the Code of Canon Law. His papacy followed that of one of our most revered Holy Fathers, and he dutifully assumed the role of the Good Shepherd, governing lovingly and with mercy, but ever true to the Magisterium of the Church. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI retired to a monastery at the Vatican to live out his days in prayer and meditation. May he now rest in God’s peace for all eternity.”

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at the age of 95. He was the first pope to resign in over 600 years back in 2013.