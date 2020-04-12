Bishop Duca talks about celebrating Easter amid COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, Bishop Michael Duca will issue his Easter Sunday message in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

An outbreak that has shut down Easter Sunday church services across the country.

" Celebrate the joy of Easter proclaim that Christ has risen. Let hat be a hope in our lives that gives us a firm foundation," Bishop Duca said.

The Bishop is also encouraging members of the diocese to stay strong during the outbreak expressing how we will get though pandemic, but in order to do so we must all must work together.

"Always remember we will not do this alone, we are going to have to do this together. My hope is, the legacy of all this struggle is, that we will learn how to work together," Bishop Duca said.

Even though church doors will be closed during this Easter weekend because of the coronavirus making it too dangerous for people worship together Bishop Duca says you can still celebrate this holy holiday by using your home as the church and your family as the congregation.

"Take your family, especially if you have children and read the resurrection stories. Take this time to reinforce and remember within our families and let that be our Easter celebration. Light a candle. Light of Christ. Light, one light dispels the darkness," Bishop Duca said, "

The Bishop reminds us, the church is not the building, but its the people of god that's in our hearts.