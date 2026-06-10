85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bino Watters, top player on transfer portal, joins LSU baseball team from Notre Dame

43 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2026 Jun 10, 2026 June 10, 2026 9:03 AM June 10, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The top player in the NCAA baseball transfer portal is coming to Baton Rouge. 

Notre Dame outfielder Bino Watters announced his status as a Tiger on social media Wednesday morning, posting a picture of him sitting on a throne, surrounded by two national championship trophies, while wearing an LSU uniform. 

Watters is currently a sophomore and is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan. While with the Fighting Irish, he was named to the 2026 first-team All-SEC and the 2025 ACC All-Freshman Team. 

He has a .362 batting average with 10 home runs & 51 RBI and 0.967 fielding percentage this season. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days