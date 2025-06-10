Bill renaming part of Airline Highway in honor of officers killed in ambush passes, signed into law

BATON ROUGE - A bill renaming a portion of Airline Highway after law enforcement killed in a 2016 ambush passed and was signed by the governor.

SB 190 designates 9607 Airline Highway to 9000 Airline Highway as Jackson, Gerald, Garafola, and Tullier Memorial Highway after three officers were killed in an ambush by Gavin Long.

Deputy Brad Garafola and officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald were killed in the ambush, and Sergeant Nick Tullier died from complications as a result of injuries suffered from the ambush.

New signs will be installed. The law goes into effect August 1.