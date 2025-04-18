State senator hopes to rename portion of Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Nearly nine years ago, three officers were killed on Airline Highway in an ambush by 29-year-old Gavin Long.

Long ambushed responding law enforcement a mile away from Baton Rouge Police Headquarters. The former Marine arrived in Baton Rouge in the wake of the shooting death of Alton Sterling and was seeking out officers to kill.

Sheriff Deputy Brad Garafola and Baton Rouge Police Officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald were killed. Sergeant Nick Tullier was one of three other law enforcement members badly injured. He died from health complications six years later after going in and out of hospitals for treatment.

State Sen. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, says he wants to honor the officers and pay it forward.

"Some of our finest gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives in an ambush, a cowardice attack here in Baton Rouge, and these men were absolute heroes," Edmonds said.

Edmonds wants to rename a section of the bustling Airline Highway in honor of the officers who gave their lives there. It could span from 9607 Airline Highway to 9000 Airline Highway.

The actual designation will be Jackson, Gerald, Garafalo, and Tullier Memorial Highway.

Edmonds says the project will cost about $1,100 to install new signs, which will be about $550 each.