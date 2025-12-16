36°
Latest Weather Blog
Big Mike's Sports Bar hosts give-back event for family of Denham Springs student who died after car crash
DENHAM SPRINGS — Big Mike's Sports Bar and Grill is hosting a give-back event on Tuesday to raise money for the family of a Denham Springs High School senior who died after a car crash.
Ten percent of all proceeds at Big Mike's will go to the family of Adelie Latta, a senior powerlifter at Denham Springs High who died in the hospital after being hospitalized for several weeks in November following a car crash.
"Please come out and show your love and support for Addie’s family," Big Mike's said on Facebook, noting that proceeds from both dine-in and to-go orders would go toward the Latta family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Southern head football coach Marshall Faulk to make $1.2M over 3...
-
70 for 70: Russell Long continued his father's political dynasty as longtime...
-
'It's unsettling:' Iberia Parish residents react to arrest of Louisiana person tied...
-
LIVE: Skating on the River is back at the Raising Cane's River...
-
Belle River Bridge closed to boat traffic, boat parade adjusted