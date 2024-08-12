95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Big Guys No Ties: New Tech in College Football

3 hours 49 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 11:57 AM August 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Cauble have the latest edition of Big Guys No Ties! 

- Headset communication in College Football

- Malik Nabers gets into a scuffle

Trending News

- Jim Harbaugh in trouble again

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days