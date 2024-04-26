84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bicyclist struck, killed by car in St. Martin Parish

Friday, April 26 2024
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. MARTINVILLE — A Breaux Bridge bicyclist was killed when he was struck by a car.

Shelton Edmond, 66, was struck by a car around 9 p.m. Thursday while riding his bike on Zin Zin Road near C Huval Road.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies, along with Breaux Bridge Police and State Police, responded to the scene and learned that a car was driving down the road going the same direction as Edmond when the driver struck Edmond, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Edmond's bike was not equipped with a rear light or reflector and he was wearing dark clothing. The driver is not believed to have been impaired.

