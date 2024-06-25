77°
Bicyclist struck by school bus on Florida Blvd
BATON ROUGE – First responders say a bicyclist suffered minor injuries after he was struck by a school bus Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of North Foster Drive and Florida Blvd. According to Baton Rouge Police the bicyclist was transported from the scene with minor injuries.
No one on the bus was hurt.
Accident: Foster Dr at US 190 Bus. School bus hit pedestrian, minor injuries.— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) March 14, 2017
