Bicyclist killed in hit and run on Airline Highway; investigators need help identifying him

BATON ROUGE - Officials are asking for helping identifying an unnamed bicyclist who was struck and killed by a car over the weekend.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the man was struck on Airline Highway near Prescott Road sometime Sunday. Death investigators said efforts to identify him through fingerprints and other means have not worked.

The victim was described as a Black man with several tattoos, including the words "Live" and "Strong" on his right and left arms respectively.

"The male also has a tattoo of a large clock with roman numerals on his left shoulder, and a tattoo of praying hands on his right neck. There is a tattoo of a fleur de lis with “Who Dat” on his left arm, and a smaller tattoo of a musical note on his left hand near his thumb," the news release from the coroner's office said.

Officials said the victim was riding a purple beach cruiser bike at the time of the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation.