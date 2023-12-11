Bicyclist killed in Abbeville crash Sunday night

ABBEVILLE - A 61-year-old bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Vermillion Parish Sunday night.

Louisiana State Police say Darrell Boudreaux, 61, was riding his bike on LA-82 in Abbeville shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a Dodge Grand Caravan struck the bike from the back, severely injuring Boudreaux.

Boudreaux was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Grand Caravan was not suspected to be intoxicated.