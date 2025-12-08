Beyond Books: East Baton Rouge Libraries offer free fitness programs this December

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library System is redefining the library experience this December, moving beyond the quiet stacks of books to offer a variety of free health and fitness programs designed to get you moving.

Several branches are hosting regular fitness classes throughout the month.

Jones Creek Regional Branch offers a 30-minute guided workout every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 a.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The main library is hosting "Moments of Movement at Main" on Tuesdays, December 9, 16, 23 and 30, at 11 a.m. This low-impact class focuses on senior mobility, utilizing gentle chair exercises and stretching.

Bluebonnet Regional Branch hosts 'Fitness in the Stacks,' a beginner aerobics class every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For those who prefer a scenic route, the Main Library at Goodwood offers "Walk and Stretch" every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. for a walk through the botanical gardens. Interested walkers should meet by the tables near the fountain at the main entrance. Note that participants should be able to walk unaided and at a fair pace.

Registration is recommended for the "Walk and Stretch" program. To register or for more information, email Alison at anikitopoulos@ebrpl.com.

The Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library is hosting the Walking Book Club on Sundays in December. You can bring a friend and walk and talk about your latest read. The branch also features exercise stations scattered throughout the building.

For details on these events and other library activities, visit the East Baton Rouge Libraries website.