Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert

Photo courtesy of Raising Cane's

BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to lift spirits and support coronavirus relief efforts by sponsoring a virtual concert series that kicks off Friday, April 17.

The Baton Rouge-based restaurant chain has partnered with Better Than Ezra star, Kevin Griffin to treat viewers to a musical performance they can enjoy from the comfort of their living rooms at 8 p.m., Friday.

Griffin's performance will be the first of “Cane's In The Moment” series, which will allow viewers to donate to the Bella Bowman Foundation, which will purchase gift cards that will be included in care packages for Louisiana's hospital workers.

Todd Graves, Founder and CEO and of Raising Cane's, has promised to match viewer donations up to $10,000.

“As a longtime Ezra fan and friend of Kevin, I’m excited to partner with him for this concert,” Graves said. “I have no doubt that he will put on a memorable show and I hope we are able to raise a significant amount of money for the Bella Bowman Foundation benefitting hospital workers in our home state. These donations will not only support our frontline healthcare workers but will also help local restaurants.”

The performance will be streamed on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers or can be accessed by clicking here.

Click here to learn more about the Bella Bowman Foundation.