Latest Weather Blog
Better Business Bureau warns of mobile home scam in south Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The Better Business Bureau is warning customer of a mobile home scam that has already cost one person thousands of dollars.
Operating under the name Rose Harvey Mobile Homes, the scammer is using fake pictures of mobile homes, several "very active" Facebook pages and a website to run the scheme.
The address associated with the name is the address of a legitimate mobile home business in Denham Springs, but the business there is unaffiliated with the scam operation.
Victims are expected to wire funds upfront - one victim said they wired $3,500 for a mobile home that never existed. The scammer reportedly offers a delivery fee of $1,500 to "anywhere in Louisiana," a price point the BBB says is highly improbable.
"Buyers should always beware of online sales of big ticket items, especially ones that they don’t have physical access to, and cannot be confirmed in person," says Carmen Million, President of BBB of South Central Louisiana. “Always verify the legitimacy of the seller, especially when asked to wire money or send funds before seeing the property in person.”
Trending News
For more information or to report similar activity, visit BBB.org or contact BBB at (225) 346-5222.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
70 for 70: D.D. Breaux
-
Mary Jane Marcantel, a Baton Rouge investigator who worked on high-profile cases,...
-
Deborah Cox, G Flip to perform at 2025 Baton Rouge Pride Fest
-
2 the Classroom: Officials say quality of education in Louisiana is improving
-
Trump: Israel and Iran violated ceasefire after Tuesday deadline
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration