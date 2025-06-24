Better Business Bureau warns of mobile home scam in south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Better Business Bureau is warning customer of a mobile home scam that has already cost one person thousands of dollars.

Operating under the name Rose Harvey Mobile Homes, the scammer is using fake pictures of mobile homes, several "very active" Facebook pages and a website to run the scheme.

The address associated with the name is the address of a legitimate mobile home business in Denham Springs, but the business there is unaffiliated with the scam operation.

Victims are expected to wire funds upfront - one victim said they wired $3,500 for a mobile home that never existed. The scammer reportedly offers a delivery fee of $1,500 to "anywhere in Louisiana," a price point the BBB says is highly improbable.

"Buyers should always beware of online sales of big ticket items, especially ones that they don’t have physical access to, and cannot be confirmed in person," says Carmen Million, President of BBB of South Central Louisiana. “Always verify the legitimacy of the seller, especially when asked to wire money or send funds before seeing the property in person.”

For more information or to report similar activity, visit BBB.org or contact BBB at (225) 346-5222.