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Bethune-Cookman upsets LSU baseball

1 hour 45 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 10:49 PM April 07, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats might consider playing more games in the state of Louisiana. The Wildcats went 3-1 in the past week withing Louisiana's borders with two wins against Southern and another tonight against LSU in Baton Rouge.

The game went back and forth until the Wildcats scored five in the top of the seventh. LSU had plenty of opportunities to respond. The Tigers loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom half of the seventh, but Bethune-Cookman reliever Jean Zambrano came in and struck out three straight Tigers.

LSU stranded 15 baserunners in total while the Wildcats only stranded 8.

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The Tigers get back into SEC play this weekend. Jay Johnson and co. head to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss.

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