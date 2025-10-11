Bethune-Cookman dominates Southern; Jaguars fall to 1-5 on season

DAYTONA BEACH - The Southern football team is now 1-5 on the season and 0-2 in SWAC play.

The Jaguars had no answer for Bethune-Cookman Saturday, falling to the Wildcats 45-14 in Daytona Beach. It is the first time Bethune-Cookman has ever beaten Southern. Previously, the Wildcats were 0-7 against the Jaguars.

Southern scored first on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Cam'Ron McCoy to Darren Morris in the first quarter, but Bethune-Cookman answered with 38 straight points to take control of the game.

The Wildcats started the scoring with a Cam'Ron Ransom 13-yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven. In the second quarter, Rashon Brown put Bethune-Cookman in front 14-7 with a 12-yard touchdown run. Later in the quarter, Rickie Shaw hauled a five-yard touchdown from Ransom to put the Wildcats up 21-7 at the half.

Southern didn't provide much resistance in the second half, giving up 24 more points. The Wildcats had 498 yards of total offense in the win. Southern had just 267 yards.

Southern will host Prairie View A&M next Saturday, October 18.