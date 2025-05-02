Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the 151st Kentucky Derby, NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
NBA Playoffs:
Rockets @ Warriors: Warriors -4.5
College Baseball:
Auburn @ Tennessee Volunteers: o10.5 Total Runs
Clemson @ Florida State: Florida State
Oregon @ Michigan State: Oregon -1.5
Texas Tech @ West Virginia: West Virginia -1.5
LSU @ Texas A&M: LSU ML
Georgia @ Missouri: u13.5 Total Runs
MLB:
Nationals @ Reds: Reds ML
Padres @ Pirates: Padres ML
Diamondbacks @ Phillies: u9.5 Total Runs
Dodgers @ Braves: Dodgers ML
Mariners @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Cubs @ Brewers: Cubs ML
NHL Playoffs:
Jets @ Blues: Blues ML
Saturday
Kentucky Derby:
To Win: Journalism
Place Bet: Sovereignty
Show Bet: Chunk of Gold
Trifecta Bet: 1. Journalism, 2. Sovereignty, 3. Chunk of Gold
NBA Playoffs:
Clippers @ Nuggets: Nuggets -1.5
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML
Sunday
NBA Playoffs:
Pacers @ Cavaliers: Pacers +8.5
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
TBD
