$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the 151st Kentucky Derby, NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:

Rockets @ Warriors: Warriors -4.5

College Baseball:

Auburn @ Tennessee Volunteers: o10.5 Total Runs

Clemson @ Florida State: Florida State

Oregon @ Michigan State: Oregon -1.5

Texas Tech @ West Virginia: West Virginia -1.5

LSU @ Texas A&M: LSU ML

Georgia @ Missouri: u13.5 Total Runs

MLB:

Nationals @ Reds: Reds ML

Padres @ Pirates: Padres ML

Diamondbacks @ Phillies: u9.5 Total Runs

Dodgers @ Braves: Dodgers ML

Mariners @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Cubs @ Brewers: Cubs ML



NHL Playoffs:

Jets @ Blues: Blues ML

Saturday

Kentucky Derby:

To Win: Journalism

Place Bet: Sovereignty

Show Bet: Chunk of Gold

Trifecta Bet: 1. Journalism, 2. Sovereignty, 3. Chunk of Gold

NBA Playoffs:

Clippers @ Nuggets: Nuggets -1.5

College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

NHL Playoffs:

Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML





Sunday

NBA Playoffs:

Pacers @ Cavaliers: Pacers +8.5

College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

NHL Playoffs:

TBD