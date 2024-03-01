Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Starting March with some extra cash! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for this weekend's biggest college basketball, NBA, college baseball, and NHL matchups!
Friday
NBA:
Indiana Pacers @ New Orleans Pelicans: Pelicans -5
Sacramento Kings @ Minnesota Timberwolves: Timberwolves -6.5
Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls: Bulls +4
NHL:
Arizona Coyotes @ Ottawa Senators: Senators ML
Philadelphia Flyers @ Washington Capitals: Over 5.5 Total Goals
New Jersey Devils @ Anaheim Ducks: Devils -1.5
College Baseball:
Pittsburgh @ Oklahoma: Oklahoma -2.5
Florida @ Miami FL: Florida -1.5
Texas @ LSU: LSU ML
Saturday
College Basketball:
Kansas @ Baylor: Baylor -3.5
Marquette @ Creighton: Creighton -2.5
Tennessee @ Alabama: Alabama ML
NBA:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
