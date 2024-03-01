$$$ Best Bets: Starting March with some extra cash! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for this weekend's biggest college basketball, NBA, college baseball, and NHL matchups!

Friday

NBA:

Indiana Pacers @ New Orleans Pelicans: Pelicans -5

Sacramento Kings @ Minnesota Timberwolves: Timberwolves -6.5

Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls: Bulls +4

NHL:

Arizona Coyotes @ Ottawa Senators: Senators ML

Philadelphia Flyers @ Washington Capitals: Over 5.5 Total Goals

New Jersey Devils @ Anaheim Ducks: Devils -1.5

College Baseball:

Pittsburgh @ Oklahoma: Oklahoma -2.5

Florida @ Miami FL: Florida -1.5

Texas @ LSU: LSU ML

Saturday

College Basketball:

Kansas @ Baylor: Baylor -3.5

Marquette @ Creighton: Creighton -2.5

Tennessee @ Alabama: Alabama ML

NBA:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.