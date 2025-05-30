81°
$$$ Best Bets: Road to Omaha begins!

2 hours 51 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, May 30 2025 May 30, 2025 May 30, 2025 2:51 PM May 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

College Baseball:
Cal Poly vs. Arizona: Arizona ML
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech ML
Fresno State vs. UCLA: UCLA -1.5
Stetson vs. NC State: NC State -1.5
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Oklahoma ML
Rhode Island @ Dallas Baptist: Dallas Baptist -1.5

MLB:
White Sox @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Athletics @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Rockies @ Mets: Mets -1.5
Giants @ Marlins: Giants ML
Red Sox @ Braves: u9.5 Total Runs
Nationals @ Diamondbacks: u9.5 Total Runs

WNBA:
Sun @ Fever: o157.5 Total Points
Liberty @ Mystics: Liberty -7.5
Dream @ Storm: Dream +4.5
Sparks @ Aces: Sparks +10.5
Lync @ Mercury: Lynx -4.5

Saturday

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NBA Playoffs:
Knicks @ Pacers: Pacers -3.5

WNBA:
Sky @ Wings: Wings -1.5

Sunday

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

