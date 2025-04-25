$$$ Best Bets: Might be time to get the brooms out in the NBA and NHL playoffs!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB! Friday NBA Playoffs:

Celtics @ Magic: Celtics -4.5

Pacers @ Bucks: Pacers +5.5

Lakers @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -2.5 College Baseball:

West Virginia @ UCF: West Virginia ML

Virginia Tech @ Duke: Duke ML

Mississippi State @ Auburn: Auburn -1.5

Houston @ Kansas State: Kansas State ML

Dallas Baptist @ Louisiana Tech: Dallas Baptist -1.5

Tennessee @ LSU: LSU ML MLB:

Mets @ Nationals: Mets ML

Blue Jays @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Astros @ Royals: u8.5 Total Runs

Reds @ Rockies: Reds ML

Braves @ Diamondbacks: No Runs First Inning

Pirates @ Dodgers: No Runs First Inning



NHL Playoffs:

Capitals @ Canadiens: o5.5 Total Goals

Hurricanes @ Devils: Hurricanes ML

Kings @ Oilers: Oilers ML Saturday NBA Playoffs:

Cavaliers @ Heat: Cavaliers -5.5

Thunder @ Grizzlies: Thunder -14.5

Nuggets @ Clippers: Nuggets +6.5

Rockets @ Warriors: Warriors -2.5

Livvy Dunne talks life after LSU College Baseball:

TBD



MLB:

TBD NHL Playoffs:

Lightning @ Panthers: Lightning ML

Golden Knights @ Wild: Golden Knights ML

Maple Leafs @ Senators: o5.5 Total Goals

Stars @ Avalanche: u6.5 Total Goals



Sunday NBA Playoffs:

TBD College Baseball:

TBD MLB:

TBD NHL Playoffs:

TBD