$$$ Best Bets: Conference Championship Weekend! $$$

By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for Conference Championship weekend and the NFL.

Conference Championships in College Football:

Georgia -6.5

SMU @ Tulane o47.5

Michigan @ Iowa o34.5

Week 14 of the NFL:

Steelers -5.5

Buccaneers -5.5

Rams -3.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

