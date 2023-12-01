72°
$$$ Best Bets: Conference Championship Weekend! $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets for Conference Championship weekend and the NFL.
Conference Championships in College Football:
Georgia -6.5
SMU @ Tulane o47.5
Michigan @ Iowa o34.5
Week 14 of the NFL:
Steelers -5.5
Buccaneers -5.5
Rams -3.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
