Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: LSU rare underdogs in Death Valley!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB World Series, the NBA and NHL.
Friday
College Football:
California @ Virginia Tech: Cal +6.5
North Texas @ Charlotte: u61.5 Total Points
Boise State @ Nevada: Nevada +21.5
MLB World Series:
Dodgers @ Blue Jays: Dodgers ML
NBA:
Hawks @ Magic: Magic -5.5
Celtics @ Knicks: Knicks -2.5
Timberwolves @ Lakers: Lakers ML
Jazz @ Kings: Kings -5.5
Warriors @ Trail Blazers: Warriors -2.5
Cavaliers @ Nets: u230.5 Total Points
NHL:
Maple Leafs @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Points
Sharks @ Devils: Devils -1.5
Capitals @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Jets: Jets ML
Saturday
College Football:
Ole Miss @ Oklahoma: Ole Miss +5.5
Alabama @ South Carolina: Alabama -11.5
Missouri @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -2.5
Baylor @ Cincinnati: Baylor +3.5
Texas @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +7.5
Texas A&M @ LSU: Texas A&M -2.5
MLB World Series:
TBD
Trending News
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Jets @ Bengals: Jets +6.5
Bears @ Ravens: o49.5 Total Points
Giants @ Eagles: Giants +7.5
Cowboys @ Broncos: Cowboys +3.5
Titans @ Colts: Colts o30.5 Total Points
Packers @ Steelers: Steelers +3.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers trying to push back election dates face opposition
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Exploring the history of the bluffs and...
-
Supreme Court says state can seek harsher sentence for man convicted of...
-
Local departments participate in DEA's 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
-
Assumption Parish man arrested for hitting woman with microwave during argument
Sports Video
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game
-
New Orleans Pelicans game plays role in FBI gambling probe tied to...
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams