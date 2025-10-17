80°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 8: Tigers are UNDERDOGS in Nashville

1 hour 32 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, October 17 2025 Oct 17, 2025 October 17, 2025 5:19 PM October 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB Championship Series and the NHL.

Friday

College Football:
Louisville @ Miami: o49.5 Total Points
Nebraska @ Minnesota: Nebraska -6.5
San Jose State @ Utah State: Utah State -3.5
UNC @ California: California -8.5

MLB Championship Series:
Blue Jays @ Mariners: Blue Jays ML
Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

NHL:
Lightning @ Red Wings: Lightning ML
Wild @ Capitals: Wild ML
Canucks @ Blackhawks: o5.5 Total Runs
Sharks @ Mammoth: u6.5 Total Runs

Saturday

College Football:
LSU @ Vanderbilt: LSU ML
Ole Miss @ Georgia: Ole Miss +7.5
Texas A&M @ Arkansas: Arkansas +7.5
Tennessee @ Alabama: Tennessee +8.5
Missouri @ Auburn: Auburn ML
Utah @ BYU: Utah -3.5

MLB Championship Series:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday

NFL:
Rams @ Jaguars: Rams -2.5
Eagles @ Vikings: Vikings +2.5
Raiders @ Chiefs: Raiders +12.5
Patriots @ Titans: Patriots -6.5
Dolphins @ Browns: o35.5 Total Points
Colts @ Chargers: Chargers -1.5

MLB Championship Series:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

