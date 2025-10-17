Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 8: Tigers are UNDERDOGS in Nashville
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB Championship Series and the NHL.
Friday
College Football:
Louisville @ Miami: o49.5 Total Points
Nebraska @ Minnesota: Nebraska -6.5
San Jose State @ Utah State: Utah State -3.5
UNC @ California: California -8.5
MLB Championship Series:
Blue Jays @ Mariners: Blue Jays ML
Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML
NHL:
Lightning @ Red Wings: Lightning ML
Wild @ Capitals: Wild ML
Canucks @ Blackhawks: o5.5 Total Runs
Sharks @ Mammoth: u6.5 Total Runs
Saturday
College Football:
LSU @ Vanderbilt: LSU ML
Ole Miss @ Georgia: Ole Miss +7.5
Texas A&M @ Arkansas: Arkansas +7.5
Tennessee @ Alabama: Tennessee +8.5
Missouri @ Auburn: Auburn ML
Utah @ BYU: Utah -3.5
MLB Championship Series:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
Trending News
NFL:
Rams @ Jaguars: Rams -2.5
Eagles @ Vikings: Vikings +2.5
Raiders @ Chiefs: Raiders +12.5
Patriots @ Titans: Patriots -6.5
Dolphins @ Browns: o35.5 Total Points
Colts @ Chargers: Chargers -1.5
MLB Championship Series:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night
-
FBI says a Louisiana resident assisted Hamas and lied on his US...
-
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity issued cease and desist from Southern University amid...
-
Benny's Haunted Car Wash
-
Ex-Trump national security adviser Bolton charged with storing and sharing classified information
Sports Video
-
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area football teams picking up wins Thursday
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week