$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 6: Can Vandy do it again?

57 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, October 03 2025 Oct 3, 2025 October 03, 2025 4:44 PM October 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB Division Series and the WNBA Finals.

Friday

College Football:
Western Kentucky @ Delaware: Delaware -2.5
Charlotte @ South Florida: Charlotte +28.5
New Mexico @ San Jose State: New Mexico ML
Colorado State @ San Diego State: San Diego State -5.5
West Virginia @ BYU: o46.5 Total Points

WNBA Finals: 
Mercury @ Aces: Mercury +3.5

Saturday

College Football:
Kentucky @ Georgia: Kentucky +21.5
Clemson @ UNC: o46.5 Total Points
Vanderbilt @ Alabama: Alabama -9.5
Texas @ Florida: Texas -6.5
Virginia @ Louisville: u60.5 Total Points
Miami @ Florida State: o53.5 Total Points

MLB Division Series:
Cubs @ Brewers: o7.0 Total Runs
Yankees @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Dodgers @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Tigers @ Mariners: Mariners ML

Sunday

NFL:
Vikings vs. Browns: Vikings -2.5
Cowboys @ Jets: Cowboys -1.5
Raiders @ Colts: Raiders +7.5
Titans @ Cardinals: u41.5 Total Points
Buccaneers @ Seahawks: Buccaneers +3.5
Patriots @ Bills: Bills -7.5

MLB Division Series:
TBD

WNBA Finals: 
TBD

