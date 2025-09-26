Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 5: Tigers go to war in Oxford
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the Ryder Cup, MLB and the WNBA Playoffs.
Friday
College Football:
Florida State @ Virginia: o59.5 Total Points
TCU @ Arizona State: Arizona State -2.5
Houston @ Oregon State: u47.5 Total Points
MLB:
White Sox @ Nationals: o8.5 Total Runs
Twins @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Orioles @ Yankees: u8.5 Total Runs
Rays @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Mets @ Marlins: Marlins ML
Reds @ Brewers: Brewers ML
WNBA:
Aces @ Fever: u162.5 Total Points
Lynx @ Mercury: Lynx -3.5
Saturday
College Football:
Notre Dame @ Arkansas: o63.5 Total Points
Duke @ Syracuse: Duke -4.5
LSU @ Ole Miss: u55.5 Total Points
Auburn @ Texas A&M: o52.5 Total Points
Alabama @ Georgia: Georgia -2.5
Oregon @ Penn State
Ryder Cup:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Vikings @ Steelers: Vikings -2.5
Eagles @ Buccaneers: Buccaneers +3.5
Colts @ Rams: Rams -2.5
Bears @ Raiders: Bears +1.5
Raves @ Chiefs: Ravens -2.5
Packers @ Cowboys: Packers -6.5
Ryder Cup:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
