$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 5: Tigers go to war in Oxford

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the Ryder Cup, MLB and the WNBA Playoffs. Friday

College Football:

Florida State @ Virginia: o59.5 Total Points

TCU @ Arizona State: Arizona State -2.5

Houston @ Oregon State: u47.5 Total Points MLB:

White Sox @ Nationals: o8.5 Total Runs

Twins @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Orioles @ Yankees: u8.5 Total Runs

Rays @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Mets @ Marlins: Marlins ML

Reds @ Brewers: Brewers ML WNBA:

Aces @ Fever: u162.5 Total Points

Lynx @ Mercury: Lynx -3.5 Saturday College Football:

Notre Dame @ Arkansas: o63.5 Total Points

Duke @ Syracuse: Duke -4.5

LSU @ Ole Miss: u55.5 Total Points

Auburn @ Texas A&M: o52.5 Total Points

Alabama @ Georgia: Georgia -2.5

Oregon @ Penn State

Vikings @ Steelers: Vikings -2.5

Eagles @ Buccaneers: Buccaneers +3.5

Colts @ Rams: Rams -2.5

Bears @ Raiders: Bears +1.5

Raves @ Chiefs: Ravens -2.5

Packers @ Cowboys: Packers -6.5



