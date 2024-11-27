Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 13: Can the Tigers get back in the win column? $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
College Football:
Temple @ UTSA: Temple +17.5 (L)
Purdue @ Michigan State: Purdue +13.5 (W)
UNLV @ San Jose State: San Jose State +7.5 (L)
Trending News
Men's College Basketball:
N. Carolina Central @ Georgia State: N. Carolina Central +5.5 (L)
St. John's @ Virginia: St. John's -10.5 (W)
Little Rock @ Arkansas: Arkansas -20.5 (L)
Baylor @ Tennessee: Baylor +4.5 (L)
Duke @ Arizona: u160.5 Total Points (W)
UNC @ Hawaii: UNC -16.5 (W)
NBA:
Nets @ 76ers: 76ers -4.5 (W)
Celtics @ Wizards: u238.5 Total Points (W)
Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks -5.5 (W)
Hawks @ Bulls: Hawks -1.5 (L)
Mavericks @ Nuggets: Nuggets -3.5 (L)
Kings @ Clippers: Clippers +3.5 (W)
NHL:
Jets @ Penguins: Penguins +1.5 (L)
Sabres @ Ducks: Sabres ML (W)
Saturday
College Football:
Ole Miss @ Florida: u55.5 Total Points (W)
Kentucky @ Texas: Texas -20.5 (L)
Colorado @ Kansas: Colorado -2.5 (L)
Army @ Notre Dame: Notre Dame -13.5 (W)
Alabama @ Oklahoma: o46.5 Total Points (L)
Vanderbilt @ LSU: Vanderbilt +8.0 (W)
Men's College Basketball:
Marshall @ Purdue: Purdue -19.5 (W)
Cincinnati @ Georgia Tech: Cincinatti -7.5 (W)
Bowling Green @ Bellarmine: Bowling Green -3.5 (L)
Fresno State @ Long Beach State: Long Beach State -2.5 (W)
Costal Carolina @ Alabama A&M: Alabama A&M +2.5 (L)
Tusla @ Loyola Chicago: Loyola Chicago -9.5 (W)
NBA:
Knicks @ Jazz: o232.5 Total Points (L)
Grizzlies @ Bulls: Bulls +5.5 (L)
Trail Blazers @ Rockets: o226.5 Total Points (L)
Hornets @ Bucks: Hornets +7.5 (W)
Warriors @ Spurs: Spurs +3.5 (W)
Nuggets @ Lakers: Lakers -3.5 (L)
NHL:
Blackhawks @ Flyers: Flyers ML (W)
Wild @ Flames: o5.5 Total Goals (W)
Avalanche @ Panthers: Panthers ML (L)
Jets @ Predators: Jets ML (L)
Stars @ Lightning: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
Golden Knights @ Canadiens: Golden Knights ML (W)
Sunday
NFL:
Vikings @ Bears: Bears +3.5
Buccaneers @ Giants: Buccaneers -5.5
Titans @ Texans: Texans -7.5
Chiefs @ Panthers: Panthers +10.5
Broncos @ Raiders: Broncos -5.5
Eagles @ Rams: Rams ML
Men's College Basketball:
St. John's @ Georgia: Georgia +7.5
Miami @ VCU: Miami +2.5
William & Mary @ Appalachian State: Appalachian State -4.5
Bryant @ St. Bonaventure: St. Bonaventure -7.5
UCF @ LSU: LSU -1.5
UMass @ Florida State: Florida State -4.5
NBA:
Timberwolves @ Celtics: Celtics -7.5
Wizards @ Pacers: u243.5 Total Points
Clippers @ 76ers: 76ers +1.5
Maverick @ Heat: Heat -2.5
Raptors @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -12.5
Nets @ Kings: Nets +8.5
NHL:
Utah Hockey Club @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: AG's office says thousands of La. 1 speeding tickets sent...
-
Emergency officials say one person died after experiencing a medical emergency on...
-
Architects look to implement community input in new jail facilities
-
Restaurant plans to pay for man's burial after fatal crash
-
Thanksgiving travel and traffic: Best and worst times to drive and fly
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated