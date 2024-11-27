56°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 13: Can the Tigers get back in the win column? $$$

3 days 5 hours 48 minutes ago Sunday, November 24 2024 Nov 24, 2024 November 24, 2024 12:00 AM November 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

College Football:

Temple @ UTSA: Temple +17.5 (L)

Purdue @ Michigan State: Purdue +13.5 (W)

UNLV @ San Jose State: San Jose State +7.5 (L)

Men's College Basketball:

N. Carolina Central @ Georgia State: N. Carolina Central +5.5 (L)

St. John's @ Virginia: St. John's -10.5 (W)

Little Rock @ Arkansas: Arkansas -20.5 (L)

Baylor @ Tennessee: Baylor +4.5 (L)

Duke @ Arizona: u160.5 Total Points (W)

UNC @ Hawaii: UNC -16.5 (W)

NBA:

Nets @ 76ers: 76ers -4.5 (W)

Celtics @ Wizards: u238.5 Total Points (W)

Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks -5.5 (W)

Hawks @ Bulls: Hawks -1.5 (L)

Mavericks @ Nuggets: Nuggets -3.5 (L)

Kings @ Clippers: Clippers +3.5 (W)

NHL:

Jets @ Penguins: Penguins +1.5 (L)

Sabres @ Ducks: Sabres ML (W)

Saturday

College Football:

Ole Miss @ Florida: u55.5 Total Points (W)

Kentucky @ Texas: Texas -20.5 (L)

Colorado @ Kansas: Colorado -2.5 (L)

Army @ Notre Dame: Notre Dame -13.5 (W)

Alabama @ Oklahoma: o46.5 Total Points (L)

Vanderbilt @ LSU: Vanderbilt +8.0 (W)

Men's College Basketball:

Marshall @ Purdue: Purdue -19.5 (W)

Cincinnati @ Georgia Tech: Cincinatti -7.5 (W)

Bowling Green @ Bellarmine: Bowling Green -3.5 (L)

Fresno State @ Long Beach State: Long Beach State -2.5 (W)

Costal Carolina @ Alabama A&M:  Alabama A&M +2.5 (L)

Tusla @ Loyola Chicago: Loyola Chicago -9.5 (W)

NBA:

Knicks @ Jazz: o232.5 Total Points (L)

Grizzlies @ Bulls: Bulls +5.5 (L)

Trail Blazers @ Rockets: o226.5 Total Points (L)

Hornets @ Bucks: Hornets +7.5 (W)

Warriors @ Spurs: Spurs +3.5 (W)

Nuggets @ Lakers: Lakers -3.5 (L)

NHL:

Blackhawks @ Flyers: Flyers ML (W)

Wild @ Flames: o5.5 Total Goals (W)

Avalanche @ Panthers: Panthers ML (L)

Jets @ Predators: Jets ML (L)

Stars @ Lightning: u6.5 Total Goals (W)

Golden Knights @ Canadiens: Golden Knights ML (W)

Sunday

NFL:

Vikings @ Bears: Bears +3.5

Buccaneers @ Giants: Buccaneers -5.5

Titans @ Texans: Texans -7.5

Chiefs @ Panthers: Panthers +10.5

Broncos @ Raiders: Broncos -5.5

Eagles @ Rams: Rams ML

Men's College Basketball:

St. John's @ Georgia: Georgia +7.5

Miami @ VCU: Miami +2.5

William & Mary @ Appalachian State: Appalachian State -4.5

Bryant @ St. Bonaventure: St. Bonaventure -7.5

UCF @ LSU: LSU -1.5

UMass @ Florida State: Florida State -4.5

NBA: 

Timberwolves @ Celtics: Celtics -7.5

Wizards @ Pacers: u243.5 Total Points

Clippers @ 76ers: 76ers +1.5

Maverick @ Heat: Heat -2.5

Raptors @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -12.5

Nets @ Kings: Nets +8.5

NHL:

Utah Hockey Club @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML

