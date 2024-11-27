$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 13: Can the Tigers get back in the win column? $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball! Friday College Football: Temple @ UTSA: Temple +17.5 (L) Purdue @ Michigan State: Purdue +13.5 (W) UNLV @ San Jose State: San Jose State +7.5 (L) Trending News Restaurant plans to pay for man's burial after fatal crash

Governor asks LSU to discipline law professor perceived criticizing Trump-supporting students Men's College Basketball: N. Carolina Central @ Georgia State: N. Carolina Central +5.5 (L) St. John's @ Virginia: St. John's -10.5 (W) Little Rock @ Arkansas: Arkansas -20.5 (L) Baylor @ Tennessee: Baylor +4.5 (L) Duke @ Arizona: u160.5 Total Points (W) UNC @ Hawaii: UNC -16.5 (W) NBA: Nets @ 76ers: 76ers -4.5 (W) Celtics @ Wizards: u238.5 Total Points (W) Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks -5.5 (W) Hawks @ Bulls: Hawks -1.5 (L) Mavericks @ Nuggets: Nuggets -3.5 (L) Kings @ Clippers: Clippers +3.5 (W) NHL: Jets @ Penguins: Penguins +1.5 (L) Sabres @ Ducks: Sabres ML (W) Saturday College Football: Ole Miss @ Florida: u55.5 Total Points (W) Kentucky @ Texas: Texas -20.5 (L) Colorado @ Kansas: Colorado -2.5 (L) Army @ Notre Dame: Notre Dame -13.5 (W) Alabama @ Oklahoma: o46.5 Total Points (L) Vanderbilt @ LSU: Vanderbilt +8.0 (W) Men's College Basketball: Marshall @ Purdue: Purdue -19.5 (W) Cincinnati @ Georgia Tech: Cincinatti -7.5 (W) Bowling Green @ Bellarmine: Bowling Green -3.5 (L) Fresno State @ Long Beach State: Long Beach State -2.5 (W) Costal Carolina @ Alabama A&M: Alabama A&M +2.5 (L) Tusla @ Loyola Chicago: Loyola Chicago -9.5 (W) NBA: Knicks @ Jazz: o232.5 Total Points (L) Grizzlies @ Bulls: Bulls +5.5 (L) Trail Blazers @ Rockets: o226.5 Total Points (L) Hornets @ Bucks: Hornets +7.5 (W) Warriors @ Spurs: Spurs +3.5 (W) Nuggets @ Lakers: Lakers -3.5 (L) NHL: Blackhawks @ Flyers: Flyers ML (W) Wild @ Flames: o5.5 Total Goals (W) Avalanche @ Panthers: Panthers ML (L) Jets @ Predators: Jets ML (L) Stars @ Lightning: u6.5 Total Goals (W) Golden Knights @ Canadiens: Golden Knights ML (W) Sunday NFL: Vikings @ Bears: Bears +3.5 Buccaneers @ Giants: Buccaneers -5.5 Titans @ Texans: Texans -7.5 Chiefs @ Panthers: Panthers +10.5 Broncos @ Raiders: Broncos -5.5 Eagles @ Rams: Rams ML Men's College Basketball: St. John's @ Georgia: Georgia +7.5 Miami @ VCU: Miami +2.5 William & Mary @ Appalachian State: Appalachian State -4.5 Bryant @ St. Bonaventure: St. Bonaventure -7.5 UCF @ LSU: LSU -1.5 UMass @ Florida State: Florida State -4.5 NBA: Timberwolves @ Celtics: Celtics -7.5 Wizards @ Pacers: u243.5 Total Points Clippers @ 76ers: 76ers +1.5 Maverick @ Heat: Heat -2.5 Raptors @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -12.5 Nets @ Kings: Nets +8.5 NHL: Utah Hockey Club @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML