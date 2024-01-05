$$$ Best Bets: College Football National Championship $$$

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the first best bets of the new year with picks for the College Football National Championship and the NFL.

College Football National Championship:

Washington +4.5

Over 54.5 Total Points

SGP (+721)

J.J. McCarthy o190.5 Passing Yards

Michael Penix, Jr. o291.5 Passing Yards

Blake Corum u105.5 Rushing Yards

Rome Odunze o89.5 Receiving Yards

Week 18 of the NFL:

Saints -3

Lions -3

Texans -1.5

