$$$ Best Bets: College baseball regular season comes to an end!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
NBA Playoffs:
Celtics: Knicks: Celtics ML
WNBA:
Lynx @ Wings: Lynx -4.5
Dream @ Mystics: Mystics +7.5
Sparks @ Valkyries: Valkyries +6.5
College Baseball:
Texas A&M @ Georgia: Georgia -1.5
Baylor @ UCF: UCF ML
Kentucky @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -1.5
Alabama @ Florida: Florida ML
LSU @ South Carolina: u13.5 Total Runs
Texas @ Oklahoma: Texas ML
MLB:
Pirates @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Nationals @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Mets @ Yankees: u9.5 Total Runs
Rockies @ Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks -1.5
Angels @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5
Athletics @ Giants: Giants ML
NHL Playoffs:
Maple Leafs @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Saturday
WNBA:
Aces @ liberty: Liberty -3.5
Sky @ Fever: Sky +7.5
Storm @ Mercury: Mercury ML
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
Jets @ Stars: Stars ML
Sunday
NBA Playoffs:
Nuggets @ Thunder: Nuggets +8.5
WNBA:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
TBD
