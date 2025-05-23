$$$ Best Bets: College baseball conference tournaments!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:

Pacers @ Knicks: Knicks -5.5

WNBA:

Sun @ Lynx: Sun +15.5

Mystics @ Aces: Aces -14.5

Mercury @ Storm: Storm -5.5

College Baseball:

USF @ Charlotte: Charlotte ML

Arizona @ West Virginia: West Virginia ML

Nebreska @ Oregon: Oregon -1.5

Boston College @ UNC: u10.5 Runs

Texas A&M @ LSU: LSU -1.5

TCU @ Kansas: TCU ML



MLB:

Brewers @ Pirates: o6.5 Total Runs

Cubs @ Reds: Cubs ML

Blue Jays @ Rays: Blue Jays ML

Dodgers @ Mets: Dodgers ML

Padres @ Braves: o7.5 Total Runs

Diamondbacks @ Cardinals: u8.5 Total Runs



NHL Playoffs:

Oilers @ Stars: Stars ML

Saturday



NBA Playoffs:

Thunder @ Timberwolves: Thunder -2.5

WNBA:

College Baseball:

MLB:

NHL Playoffs:

Hurricanes @ Panthers: Hurricanes ML





Sunday

NBA Playoffs:

WNBA:

College Baseball:

MLB:

NHL Playoffs:

