$$$ Best Bets: College baseball conference tournaments!

1 hour 37 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, May 23 2025 May 23, 2025 May 23, 2025 3:16 PM May 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:
Pacers @ Knicks: Knicks -5.5

WNBA:
Sun @ Lynx: Sun +15.5
Mystics @ Aces: Aces -14.5
Mercury @ Storm: Storm -5.5

College Baseball:
USF @ Charlotte: Charlotte ML
Arizona @ West Virginia: West Virginia ML
Nebreska @ Oregon: Oregon -1.5
Boston College @ UNC: u10.5 Runs
Texas A&M @ LSU: LSU -1.5
TCU @ Kansas: TCU ML

MLB:
Brewers @ Pirates: o6.5 Total Runs
Cubs @ Reds: Cubs ML
Blue Jays @ Rays: Blue Jays ML
Dodgers @ Mets: Dodgers ML
Padres @ Braves: o7.5 Total Runs
Diamondbacks @ Cardinals: u8.5 Total Runs

NHL Playoffs:
Oilers @ Stars: Stars ML

Saturday

NBA Playoffs:
Thunder @ Timberwolves: Thunder -2.5

WNBA:
TBD

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
Hurricanes @ Panthers: Hurricanes ML

Sunday

NBA Playoffs:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD


College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD


NHL Playoffs:
TBD

Radar
7 Days