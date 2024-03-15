Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Biggest NBA games in the Western Conference! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for this weekend's biggest college basketball, NBA, college baseball, and NHL matchups!
Friday:
College Basketball:
Pittsburgh @ North Carolina: North Carolina -7.5
Florida @ Alabama: Florida +4.5
NC State @ Virginia: NC State +2.5
College Baseball:
Texas A&M @ Florida: Texas A&M ML
Tennessee @ Alabama: Tennessee ML
LSU @ Mississippi State: LSU -2.5
NBA:
Miami Heat @ Detroit Pistons: Heat -8
Orlando Magic @ Toronto Raptors: Magic -8.5
Atlanta Hawks @ Utah Jazz: Jazz +3
Saturday
College Basketball:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
NBA:
Trail Blazers @ Pelicans: Pelicans -14
Thunder @ Grizzlies: Thunder -8.5
Warriors @ Lakers: Lakers -5.5
NHL:
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
