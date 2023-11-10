64°
$$$ Best Bets: Battle for the bottom of the SEC West and much MORE! $$$
The weekend has arrived, and so has the opportunity to win money!
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets in college football and the NFL!
Week 11 of College Football:
Arkansas -2.5
FSU -13.5
Alabama -9.5
Week 10 of the NFL!
49ers -3
Ravens -6
Lions -2.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10 am-12 pm on ESPN 104.5!
