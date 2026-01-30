57°
$$$ Best Bets: Basketball & Hockey Galore

By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday

NBA:
Lakers @ Wizards: Lakers -9.5
Trail Blazers @ Knicks: Knicks -7.5
Raptors @ Magic: Raptors +2.5
Grizzlies @ Pelicans: Grizzlies +2.5
Clippers @ Nuggets: Clippers -5.5
Pistons @ Warriors: Warriors -2.5

Saturday

College Basketball: 
TBD


NBA:
TBD


NHL:
Avalanche @ Red Wings: Avalanche ML
Rangers @ Penguins: u6.5 Total Goals
Jets @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Hurricanes @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Goals
Devils @ Senators: Senators ML
Stars @ Mammoth: o5.5 Total Goals

Sunday

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

