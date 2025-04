$$$ Best Bets: And then there were Four!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for March Madness, NBA, NHL, college baseball and the MLB! Saturday Men's College Basketball (Final Four):

Florida @ Auburn: Auburn +2.5

Houston @ Duke: Houston +5.5 College Baseball:

TBD NBA:

TBD MLB:

White Sox @ Tigers: Tigers ML

Astros @ Twins: Astros ML

Dodgers @ Phillies: Dodgers ML

Yankees @ Pirates: Yankees ML

Marlins @ Braves: Braves ML

Penguins @ Stars: Stars -1.5

Oilers @ Kings: Oilers ML

Ducks @ Canucks: Canucks ML

Lightning @ Sabres: Lightning ML

Flyers @ Canadiens: Canadiens ML

Kraken @ Sharks: Kraken ML



Sunday Women's College Basketball (National Championship):

TBD College Baseball:

TBD NBA:

TBD MLB:

TBD NHL:

TBD



Monday Men's College Basketball (National Championship):