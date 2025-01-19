Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: A whole lot of playoff football! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Thursday
College Football:
Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Notre Dame ML
Friday
College Football:
Ohio State vs. Texas: Ohio State -5.5
Men's College Basketball:
St. Peter’s @ Niagara: Niagara -1.5
Rider @ Canisius: o138.5 Total Points
Minnesota @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin -12.5
Iona @ Fairfield: Fairfield +2.5
Wagner @ Central Conn. State: Wagner +10.5
UCLA @ Maryland: UCLA +5.0
NBA:
Pelicans @ 76ers: 76ers -4.5
Bucks @ Magic: Magic +6.5
Warriors @ Pacers: Warriors +10.5
Kings @ Celtics: Kings +12.5
Thunder @ Knicks: o225.5 Total Poings
Nets @ Nuggets: Nets +14.5
NHL:
Canucks @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Canadiens @ Capitals: Capitals ML
Blackhawks @ Red Wings: Red Wings ML
Sharks @ Utah Hockey Club: u6.5 Total Goals
Kings @ Jets: o5.5 Total Goals
Saturday
NFL:
Chargers @ Texans: Chargers -2.5
Steelers @ Ravens: u46.5 Total Points
Men's College Basketball:
Auburn @ South Carolina: Auburn -16.5
Iowa State @ Texas Tech: Iowa State +2.5
Kansas @ Cincinnati: Kansas +1.5
Florida State @ Clemson: Florida State +8.5
Vanderbilt @ Missouri: Missouri -4.5
UNC @ NC State: UNC -4.5
NBA:
Raptors @ Pistons: Pistons -4.5
Grizzlies @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -1.5
Heat @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers +4.5
Jazz @ Suns: Jazz +11.5
NHL:
Bruins @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Senators @ Penguins: o5.5 Total Goals
Kraken @ Sabres: Kraken ML
Lightning @ Devils: u6.5 Total Goals
Oilers @ Blackhawks: Oilers -1.5
Ducks @ Flyers: Flyers ML
Sunday
NFL:
Broncos @ Bills: Bills -8.5
Packers @ Eagles: Packers +4.5
Commanders @ Buccaneers: Commanders +3.5
Men's College Basketball:
Washington @ Michigan: Michigan -13.5
Sacred Heart @ St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s -3.5
West Virginia @ Colorado: Colorado -1.5
Oregon @ Penn State: Oregon -1.5
UAB @ Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic -3.5
Stonehill @ Chicago State: Chicago State +3.5
NBA:
Nuggets @ Mavericks: Nuggets -5.5
Bucks @ Knicks: Knicks -4.5
Kings @ Bulls: Bulls +4.5
76ers @ Magic: o204.5 Total Points
Pelicans @ Celtics: Celtics -14.5
Nets @ Jazz: Jazz -4.5
NHL:
Kraken @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals
Lightning @ Penguins: Lightning ML
Ducks @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes -1.5
Wild @ Golden Knights: u6.5 Total Goals
Stars @ Senators: Stars ML
Monday
NFL:
Vikings @ Rams: Rams ML
