$$$ Best Bets: A whole lot of playoff football! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Thursday

College Football:

Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Notre Dame ML

Friday

College Football:

Ohio State vs. Texas: Ohio State -5.5

Men's College Basketball:

St. Peter’s @ Niagara: Niagara -1.5

Rider @ Canisius: o138.5 Total Points

Minnesota @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin -12.5

Iona @ Fairfield: Fairfield +2.5

Wagner @ Central Conn. State: Wagner +10.5

UCLA @ Maryland: UCLA +5.0

NBA:

Pelicans @ 76ers: 76ers -4.5

Bucks @ Magic: Magic +6.5

Warriors @ Pacers: Warriors +10.5

Kings @ Celtics: Kings +12.5

Thunder @ Knicks: o225.5 Total Poings

Nets @ Nuggets: Nets +14.5

NHL:

Canucks @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML

Canadiens @ Capitals: Capitals ML

Blackhawks @ Red Wings: Red Wings ML

Sharks @ Utah Hockey Club: u6.5 Total Goals

Kings @ Jets: o5.5 Total Goals

Saturday

NFL:

Chargers @ Texans: Chargers -2.5

Steelers @ Ravens: u46.5 Total Points

Men's College Basketball:

Auburn @ South Carolina: Auburn -16.5

Iowa State @ Texas Tech: Iowa State +2.5

Kansas @ Cincinnati: Kansas +1.5

Florida State @ Clemson: Florida State +8.5

Vanderbilt @ Missouri: Missouri -4.5

UNC @ NC State: UNC -4.5

NBA:

Raptors @ Pistons: Pistons -4.5

Grizzlies @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -1.5

Heat @ Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers +4.5

Jazz @ Suns: Jazz +11.5

NHL:

Bruins @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Senators @ Penguins: o5.5 Total Goals

Kraken @ Sabres: Kraken ML

Lightning @ Devils: u6.5 Total Goals

Oilers @ Blackhawks: Oilers -1.5

Ducks @ Flyers: Flyers ML

Sunday

NFL:

Broncos @ Bills: Bills -8.5

Packers @ Eagles: Packers +4.5

Commanders @ Buccaneers: Commanders +3.5

Men's College Basketball:

Washington @ Michigan: Michigan -13.5

Sacred Heart @ St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s -3.5

West Virginia @ Colorado: Colorado -1.5

Oregon @ Penn State: Oregon -1.5

UAB @ Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic -3.5

Stonehill @ Chicago State: Chicago State +3.5





NBA:

Nuggets @ Mavericks: Nuggets -5.5

Bucks @ Knicks: Knicks -4.5

Kings @ Bulls: Bulls +4.5

76ers @ Magic: o204.5 Total Points

Pelicans @ Celtics: Celtics -14.5

Nets @ Jazz: Jazz -4.5

NHL:

Kraken @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals

Lightning @ Penguins: Lightning ML

Ducks @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes -1.5

Wild @ Golden Knights: u6.5 Total Goals

Stars @ Senators: Stars ML

Monday

NFL:

Vikings @ Rams: Rams ML