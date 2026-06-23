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Benny's Car Wash opens new location in Baker
BAKER — Benny's Car Wash opened a new location in Baker on Friday
The new Baker car wash located next to Baker High School at 938 Main Street will offer exterior washes, interior cleaning services and self-service vacuums. The location will be combined with the on-site B-Quik convenience store, which opened in December 2025.
“Baker has been on our radar for a long time, and we could not be more excited to finally be here,” said owner Justin Alford. “This community deserves a great car wash experience, and we are committed to delivering exactly that every single day.”
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Plans are currently underway for an official grand opening in the coming months.
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