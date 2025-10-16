86°
Latest Weather Blog
Belle of Baton Rouge to host career fairs for new casino job openings
BATON ROUGE — The Belle of Baton Rouge Casino will host three career fairs for job openings at the casino's new entertainment complex opening in December.
The openings include management, marketing, security, maintenance, gaming and culinary positions.
The fairs will be at the casino's administrative offices on the first floor at 103 France Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on:
- Saturday, Oct. 18
- Thursday, Oct. 30
- Saturday, Nov. 1
Trending News
Applicants must be 21 years old and should wear business-casual attire. Free parking will be available in the parking garage on S. River Road.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State officials honor two capital area schools as Blue Ribbon recipients after...
-
Southern announces enhanced security for Homecoming 'in light of recent threats'
-
29-year-old barber killed in shooting after disagreement over tattoo off Greenwell Springs...
-
Landry summons lawmakers to Baton Rouge to deal with election issues for...
-
Lottery tickets, scratch-offs could soon be available on mobile devices in Louisiana
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Southern looks to turn things around after their worst start in 54...