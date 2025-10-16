86°
Belle of Baton Rouge to host career fairs for new casino job openings

Thursday, October 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Belle of Baton Rouge Casino will host three career fairs for job openings at the casino's new entertainment complex opening in December. 

The openings include management, marketing, security, maintenance, gaming and culinary positions.

The fairs will be at the casino's administrative offices on the first floor at 103 France Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on:
- Saturday, Oct. 18
- Thursday, Oct. 30
- Saturday, Nov. 1

Applicants must be 21 years old and should wear business-casual attire. Free parking will be available in the parking garage on S. River Road. 

