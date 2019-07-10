Beer bandits: Two wanted for stealing from gas station

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in East Baton Rouge are looking for two people who stole beer from an area gas station.

On July 3 a man and woman entered at Baton Rouge Circle K and stole multiple cases of beer worth $150. When the two were approached by a store employee, the male suspect lifted up his shirt to show the employee he had a gun.

The two left the scene in a blue Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.