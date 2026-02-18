Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Vista home destroyed in fire
BAYOU VISTA — A Bayou Vista home was destroyed in a house fire, according to the Berwick Volunteer Fire Department.
Berwick firefighters assisted several nearby fire departments with a house fire along Delmar Avenue on Tuesday evening.
When crews arrived to the fire, flames were already coming from the roof of the home and extending to a neighboring house. Firefighters were able to suppress and contain the blaze, preventing damage to other properties. Eventually, with the help of 22 total firefighters, crews were able to extinguish the flames.
Photos show the home completely destroyed.
No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire has not yet been released.
The Berwick, Bayou Vista, Patterson and Morgan City Fire Departments were all part of the effort.
