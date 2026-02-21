Bayou Vista Fire Department works Friday night house fire on Carolyn Road

BAYOU VISTA - The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department worked a house fire Friday night on Carolyn Road, officials said.

The call was received at 10:53 p.m.; officials said they saw light smoke coming from the house when they arrived and the fire resulted in heavy fire damage to the kitchen.

Fire officials said the homeowner had been cooking and stepped into the living room when the fire began. No one was injured as a result of the fire.