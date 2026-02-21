77°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Vista Fire Department works Friday night house fire on Carolyn Road
BAYOU VISTA - The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department worked a house fire Friday night on Carolyn Road, officials said.
The call was received at 10:53 p.m.; officials said they saw light smoke coming from the house when they arrived and the fire resulted in heavy fire damage to the kitchen.
Trending News
Fire officials said the homeowner had been cooking and stepped into the living room when the fire began. No one was injured as a result of the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month event honors Black leaders in Baton Rouge
-
Virtual vigil held a year after Southern coach Sean Wallace's death
-
U.S. Fifth Circuit vacates preliminary injunction against Louisiana's Ten Commandments law
-
Several state governors meet with President Donald Trump to discuss ICE operations
-
Tangipahoa deputies: Woman arrested after stealing from Hammond Dollar General stores with...
Sports Video
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game
-
Southern baseball falls to UNO at Lee Hines Stadium