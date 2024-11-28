Bayou Classic Parade rolls through New Orleans on Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS - A parade celebrating the upcoming Bayou Classic rolled through the streets of New Orleans on Thursday.

Both Grambling and Southern fans have been ready for the game all season, and the parade kicks off official celebrations.

On Friday, the highly-anticipated Battle of the Bands takes place at 7 p.m. in the Superdome. Saturday, kick-off is at 1 p.m.