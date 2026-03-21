Bats still dormant: LSU baseball drops game, series to Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's hitting woes continued into Saturday afternoon as the Tigers dropped the series rubber match with No. 8 Oklahoma 4-3. Despite home runs from Omar Serna Jr. and Chris Stanfield, LSU just couldn't string any base hits together and OU pulled ahead in the top of the eighth.

William Schmidt, to his credit, had a solid day on the mound. Oklahoma had multiple runners on base in the third and fourth innings, and Schmidt managed to work his way out of it both times. When OU put together back to back singles in the fifth, Gavin Guidry came in relief and struck out three to get out of that particular jam.

The LSU bats, however, were silent in the meantime. OU retired nine LSU batters in a row from the second inning through to the fourth inning.

With the loss, LSU falls to 2-4 in SEC play and 16-9 overall.