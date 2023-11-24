48°
Baton Rouge Zoo adds 'Zoo Lights' at night for the next five weeks

BATON ROUGE - Friday night was the first night of Zoo Lights at the Baton Rouge Zoo. Each evening, starting 5:30, people can come in and walk through a lit up zoo.

"It doesn't even feel like night. It's really bright," one visitor, Karoline Taylor, said.

The lights attracted the attention of many visitors, as Taylor continued to call the lights "amazing" and said she had never seen "anything like this" in reference to the zoo being lit.

"We've been to the zoo to see animals, but not the lights," another visitor, Jenna Fontenot said, "Very cool, It's beautiful!"

Alongside the lights themselves, more events will happen at the zoo to commemorate the season, such as Santa making appearances on Friday and Saturday nights. Additionally, the zoo will have places to stop at to stay out of the cold.

"Of course our Flamingo Cafe will be open for hot chocolate and a place to warm up," Madison Petty with BR Zoo said.

For more information on the Zoo Lights, click here.

